Lithium Booming in Nevada

Nevada is no stranger to lithium mines. For decades, it has been one of the top-mined states for this periodic element. Although it is not expected that lithium will see a shortage anytime soon in terms of availability, demand is anticipated to rapidly increase in the upcoming years due to an increased use in electrical devices like smartphones, laptops, and electric cars, as well as in energy storage for wind and solar plants. Nevada lithium mines are being looked at to help meet demand by increasing production rates.

