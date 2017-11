Wienerberger’s Most Recent Acquisition is Top News

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

As Wienerberger’s buying spree continues, readers last week were drawn to the Columbus Brick acquisition (Wienerberger to Acquire Columbus Brick): “Wienerberger AG has signed an agreement to acquire Columbus Brick Co. through its wholly owned subsidiary General Shale. Columbus Brick is a manufacturer of…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for November 5-11

1. Wienerberger to Acquire Columbus Brick

2. RHI Magnesita Execs Celebrate Merger, Open London Stock Exchange #4 last week

3. Ogilvie Joins Ferro’s Board of Directors

4. CARBO Ceramics Sees 148% Revenue Increase in 2017 Third Quarter

5. Porcelanosa Opens New Showroom in Miami Design District #2 last week