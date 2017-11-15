Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Advanced Ceramics

Ultrasounds of the Future

An alternative to handheld ultrasound tools can be plugged directly into an iPhone’s lightning jack.

November 15, 2017
Joan Mantini
KEYWORDS ceramics in electronics / ceramics in medical
The Butterfly Network may have just changed ultrasound technology as we know it with its recently debuted iQ, a cheaper alternative to handheld ultrasound tools that can plug directly into an iPhone’s lightning jack. The new device uses algorithms to create three-dimensional images of the human body. To date, iQ has U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for 13 clinical applications. 

Read the full article here.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

Joan-mantini

