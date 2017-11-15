Ultrasounds of the Future

The Butterfly Network may have just changed ultrasound technology as we know it with its recently debuted iQ, a cheaper alternative to handheld ultrasound tools that can plug directly into an iPhone’s lightning jack. The new device uses algorithms to create three-dimensional images of the human body. To date, iQ has U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for 13 clinical applications.

