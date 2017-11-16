Susan107

Accepting Nominations for 2018 Supplier of the Year

We’ve opened nominations for the 2018 Ceramic Industry Supplier of the Year Award.

November 16, 2017
Susan Sutton
It’s that time of year again! We’ve opened nominations for the 2018 Ceramic Industry Supplier of the Year Award. The nomination process is easy—just fill out a short form rating your favorite supplier(s). And you could win a $25 AmEx gift card just for making a nomination!

We’ll announce the winner live at Ceramics Expo 2018 and celebrate them in the May 2018 issue of Ceramic Industry. (Take a look at the 2017 winner.)

If you have any questions, please give me a shout at (248) 786-1704 or suttons@bnpmedia.com.

