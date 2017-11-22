Joan-mantini

Incorporating Bio-Ceramic Technology in Clothing

This concept came from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

November 22, 2017
A well-known clothing company is incorporating bio-ceramic technology into the lining of its pajamas and other athletic clothing items. This concept came from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after he personally saw positive results using bio-ceramic treatments for injury prevention and recovery targeted toward specific muscles. Brady collaborated with his sponsor brand to develop a clothing line that would incorporate the same technology to benefit recovery all over the body. The bio-ceramic particles are also said to absorb body heat, which can help reduce inflammation and improve circulation. 

