Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines. She can be reached at suttons@bnpmedia.com or (248) 786-1704.

Kohler’s USGBC Sustainability Award is Top News

Readers last week were most interested in the sustainability award that Kohler received from the USGBC.

Top 5 2017
November 27, 2017
Susan Sutton
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most interested in the sustainability award that Kohler received from the USGBC (Kohler Receives Sustainability Award from USGBC): “The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) recently named Kohler the winner of its 2017 Ray Anderson Radical Industrialism Award at a leadership awards luncheon held in conjunction with the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo in Boston. The award is presented annually in memory of…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for November 19-25
1. Kohler Receives Sustainability Award from USGBC
2. GE Aviation Developing SiC CMC Facility in Alabama
3. Acme Brick Debuts New Tuscaloosa Showroom #2 last week
4. Ferro Sees Strong Growth in the Third Quarter of 2017
5. HarbisonWalker Announces Executive Appointments

