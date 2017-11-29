Joan-mantini

Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Advanced Ceramics / Topics / Glass

Searching for Better Fiber Optics in Space

NASA plans to launch its Dragon spacecraft into orbit once again to further scientific research.

CI-Blog-Header-Joan
November 29, 2017
Joan Mantini
KEYWORDS glass fiber
NASA plans to launch its Dragon spacecraft into orbit once again to further scientific research. The testing of alternative fibers is one of several topics being investigated in during this orbit. The exploration will be an attempt to pull fiber optic wire from ZBLAN glass. Researchers are hoping that the ZBLAN fiber pulled in microgravity will prevent crystallization and will result in the creation of a higher-quality fiber optic outcome not just in space, but on Earth as well.

Read the full article here.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

