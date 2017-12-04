Susan107

Susan Sutton is Editor-in-Chief, Integrated Media of Ceramic Industry and Adhesives & Sealants Industry magazines.

Refractories

HarbisonWalker Leadership Changes Spark Reader Interest

Last week, news regarding personnel changes at HarbisonWalker drew the most reader interest.

December 4, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, news regarding personnel changes at HarbisonWalker drew the most reader interest (HarbisonWalker Announces Executive Appointments): “HarbisonWalker International (HWI) recently announced two new members of its senior leadership team…” 

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for November 26 - December 2
1. HarbisonWalker Announces Executive Appointments #5 last week
2. GE Aviation Developing SiC CMC Facility in Alabama 2nd week at #2
3. Vesuvius Benefits from Strong Steel Market in 2017 Third Quarter
4. Wienerberger Wins Sustainability Reporting Award
5. Forterra Reports Strong Results, Increased Brick Capacity

