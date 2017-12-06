Zilch for Zibo Ceramic Industry?

Considered by some to be China’s ceramics capital, Zibo is one of the 28 northern Chinese cities to be targeted in a government anti-air pollution effort. However, some are saying that the new plant standards are the cause for abandoned businesses, with more than 150 companies and 250 production lines being shut down in Zibo. Although the government is trying to help build the district back up with efforts such as establishing a “greentech” incubator in the old district and opening a new high-tech industrial park in the hope of attracting new companies and encouraging innovation for ceramic manufacturers, factory owners feel the anti-pollution campaign will cause long-term damage and is driving customers away from doing business with the city. Despite the manufacturers’ concerns, environmental officials are holding strong to their belief that the pollution crackdown will not cause long-term harm to China’s economy.

