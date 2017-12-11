CoorsTek Ceramic Membrane Draws Most Interest

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most interested in CoorsTek’s hydrogen generation innovation (CoorsTek Ceramic Membrane Studied for Hydrogen Production): “CoorsTek recently announced that a team of scientists from CoorsTek Membrane Sciences, the University of Oslo (Norway) and the Instituto de Tecnología Química (Spain) has successfully completed laboratory testing of a ceramic membrane that generates compressed hydrogen from natural gas and electricity in a one-step process with…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for December 3-9

1. CoorsTek Ceramic Membrane Studied for Hydrogen Production

2. RHI Magnesita Acquires Agellis Group

3. Parrish Named President and CEO of Blasch Precision Ceramics

4. GE Aviation Developing SiC CMC Facility in Alabama third week in Top 5!

5. Morgan Partners with FZSoNick on Sustainable Energy Storage