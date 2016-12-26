Ceramics China Celebrating 30th Anniversary

The 2017 China International Exhibition for Ceramics Technology, Equipment and Product, known as CERAMICS CHINA@Unifair 2017, will take place June 1-4 at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. In 2017, CERAMICS CHINA@Unifair will have its 30th anniversary. The event reportedly is expected to reach 100,000+ sq m with 80,000+ visitors and 1,000+ exhibitors. In addition to full displays of raw materials, decoration materials, technology and equipment, design services, spare parts, etc., there will be additional activities for the celebration such as a forum for 30 years’ development of China’s ceramic equipment and technology.

Two new exhibitions will also be hosted by the canton Fair Complex at same time as CERAMICS CHINA@Unifair 2017: 2017 International Exhibition for Advanced Ceramics and Powder Metallurgy Technology, Equipment & Product (ACPM EXPO 2017); and 2017 China International Exhibition for Tableware Ceramics Technology, Equipment and Raw Material (TABLEWARE TECH 2017). The nine halls, one more than previous years, offer more space for stronger international presentation and a wider product range.

“CERAMICS CHINA@Unifair is one of the most important events in the global ceramics industry, with increasing importance in Asian and global markets,” said Mauro Masini, general manager of Sacmi Hong Kong Ltd.

For more information, visit www.ceramicschina.com.cn.