Italian Ceramic Machinery Industry Increases Nearly 4% in 2016

Italy-based ceramic machinery and equipment manufacturers are set to close 2016 with a positive performance, according to a recent report from the Italian Ceramic Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (Acimac) research department. Although difficulties remain in the heavy clay and sanitaryware client sectors, as well as in a number of foreign markets such as Russia, Brazil and China, the sector’s turnover is expected to pass the €2 billion (approximately $2.1 billion) mark for the first time in its history. The sector’s turnover is estimated to have risen by 3.9% compared to the 2015 figure of €1.98 billion (~ $2.6 billion).

Exports continue to account for the largest share of the sector’s turnover, reaching 78.1% in 2016 (€1.61 billion or ~ $1.7 billion, up 5.8% compared to 2015). If these values are confirmed by the final data due to be published in June 2017, this will be the highest figure ever recorded for exports. However, the Italian market saw its recovery grind to a halt this year. Following last year’s 4.3% growth, the Acimac research department is forecasting a 2.3% decline in 2016, bringing Italian turnover to €450 million (~ $468.5 million).

“We hope that the strategic plan for Industry 4.0 proposed by the Italian government, and in particular by the Minister for Economic Development Carlo Calenda, will give a fresh boost to our customers’ investments,” said Paolo Sassi, chairman. “We would like to thank Calenda for having once again demonstrated his attention toward Italian manufacturing. In spite of socioeconomic problems in a number of countries worldwide, we are cautiously optimistic. Based on the information currently available, we believe that we will maintain this year’s turnover levels in 2017.”

