Praxair Named to 2017 Corporate Equality Index with Perfect Score

Praxair, Inc. has been named to the 2017 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) with a perfect score of 100%. Praxair satisfied all of CEI’s criteria and has been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality. The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Praxair is one of more than 1,000 businesses rated in the report, which evaluates LGBT-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBT community.

“This award recognizes Praxair’s dedication to its core values of workplace diversity and inclusion,” said Vanessa Abrahams-John, chief diversity officer. “Workplace diversity drives competitive advantage and is essential to our ability to sustain our company success over the long term. We thank our employees for their commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone.”

Praxair supports a number of initiatives that reinforce the company’s focus on diversity and inclusion, including: employee resource groups that provide support, development, and networking opportunities for the LGBT community, millennials, women, veterans, and ethnic minorities; unconscious bias training for managers across the company; formal and informal mentoring programs; and scholarship support for students of diverse backgrounds who are studying engineering or other STEM disciplines.

For more information, visit www.praxair.com or www.hrc.org.