CHARLES ROSS & SON CO.: Ribbon Blender Features

New features are being offered on Ross ribbon blenders for manufacturers requiring extra precision and efficiency. Materials are reportedly blended by a horizontal agitator consisting of inner and outer helical ribbons within a U-shaped trough. The ribbons are pitched to move materials in an axial and radial flow pattern.

The pictured model 42N-120SS, a 120-cu ft ribbon blender, is equipped with the following new features: solid agitator shaft with angled, leading-edged ribbons to prevent material buildup; scrapers welded to the spokes and ribbons, having a close tolerance (1/8 in.) to the end walls; clear view polycarbonate on the cover and shaft guards; air-purged mechanical shaft seals with replaceable Teflon seal faces; and a pneumatically operated spherical disc valve that provides a large opening and minimizes dead space.

The cover can also include multiple ports for ingredient additions, lights, spray systems, venting and vacuum transfer. Operators can safely view the batch and charge raw materials while the agitators are running. Discharge connections reportedly can also be customized to work with the user’s material handling system.

For more information, call (800) 243- 7677, email sales@mixers.com or visit www.mixers.com.