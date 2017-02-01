HI-VAC CORP.: Combination Jet/Vac Unit

Hi-Vac Corp. recently introduced a new F series front-mounted reel design of the Aquatech combination jet/vac unit. The new F series reportedly includes an improved 360° articulating vacuum boom to help facilitate loading operations.

The F series is designed with a 27 in.-Hg blower, poly-graphite water tanks that carry a lifetime warranty, a triplex reciprocating water pump that works at up to 150 GPM at 2,500 PSI, and a 10-15-cu-yd debris tank that also carries a lifetime warranty.

For more information, call (740) 374-2306, email dcoley@hi-vac.com or visit www.hi-vac.com.