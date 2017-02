Investing in Ceramics

In April 2016, Kyocera International Inc. began a $10 million expansion project for its Vancouver, Wash., manufacturing facility, increasing the existing 40,000-sq-ft space by 45% to 58,000 sq ft. Originally built in 1992 as a R&D center for advanced ceramic materials, the location now produces high-value-added engineered ceramic components for structural, functional and mechanical applications on a custom order basis.