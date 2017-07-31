Anchor Glass CEO Announcement Retains Top Position

Susan107

Top 5 2017
July 31, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Last week, readers continued to be interested in Anchor Glass’ new CEO appointment (Shah Appointed CEO of Anchor Glass): “Anchor Glass Container Corp.  recently announced that Nipesh Shah has been named CEO and a member of the board of directors, effective July 24. Shah will succeed Jim Fredlake, who informed…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for July 23-29
1. Shah Appointed CEO of Anchor Glass second week at #1
2. Aircraft Engines to Increasingly Incorporate CMCs
3. Alteo Announces Price Increases
4. Sternberger Named Senior Director of Marketing for HarbisonWalker
5. EP Engineered Clays Acquires Clay Assets from BASF

