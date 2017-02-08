ROSS SYSCON: Custom-Built Control Systems

Ross SysCon control systems are designed and engineered to provide functionality for many applications. Shown is a NEMA 12 control panel that operates a Ross v-cone tumble blender. Two variable-frequency drives (VFDs) reportedly are internally mounted for controlling the tumbling vessel and intensifier bar. Main disconnect with lockout provision, color touchscreen display with viewing and control functions, individual start/stop/speed and jog controls, cycle timer, system E-stop pushbutton, and safety gate switch circuit are all supplied.

Ross SysCon supplies equipment such as the color touchscreen or human machine interface (HMI) employed in this particular control panel. The HMI is used as a regulatory tool that communicates with the VFDs for start/stop/speed control, as well as monitoring the output frequency and motor current. It also uses a cycle timer function that stops both motors when time elapses to zero. The blender motor has a brake system to stop the rotation within seconds.

