Multiple Factors Driving Growth for Energy-Efficient Windows

The market for energy-efficient windows is expected to grow from $10.12 billion in 2015 to $25.31 billion by 2026, at an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% between 2016 and 2026, according to a recent report from Research and Markets. The energy-efficient windows market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the increase in green building standards; the trend toward improving energy efficiency; and the increasing popularity of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications. The growing trend of sustainable construction techniques such as zero-energy and energy-efficient buildings, the growth in the construction industry, rapid urbanization and commercialization, and stringent government regulations are other factors influencing the growth of the energy-efficient windows market.

