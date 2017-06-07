Multiple Factors Driving Strong Growth for LTCCs

The global low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) substrate market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.86% from 2017-2021, according to a report available from Research and Markets. One trend influencing the market is the miniaturization of electronic devices. Rapid R&D and technological advances have increased the demand for reliable and compact electronic devices, which has led to growing demand for miniaturized and reliable integrated circuit (IC) boards.

According to the report, additional market drivers include smartphone penetration, growing demand for LEDs, and increasing Internet of Things (IoT) applications. For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.