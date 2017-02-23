KYOCERA CORP.: Washable Smartphone

Kyocera Corp. recently announced the release of the new rafre smartphone for Japanese service provider KDDI Corp. The product is a successor to the original DIGNO rafre, which launched in December 2015 as the world’s first hand-soap-washable smartphone. In addition to resistance against foaming hand soap, the second-generation model possesses resistance to foaming body soap. The product will be available beginning in March 2017 in Japan.

Like its predecessor, the new rafre features resistance to hot water and a touchscreen that can be used even when the user’s hands are wet or when wearing gloves. In addition, the new handset is equipped with a special cooking app that allows users to scroll through recipes, set timers and answer calls through hand gestures without having to touch the display. This allows use of the smartphone while users’ hands are coated with cooking ingredients.

For more information, visit http://global.kyocera.com.



