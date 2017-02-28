Ceramic Industry NewsCI Advanced NewsTopicsGlass

Saint-Gobain Acquires Insulating Glass Facility in Germany

The facility reportedly produces high-quality insulating glasses.

February 28, 2017
Saint-Gobain recently signed the contracts for its acquisition of the North Rhine-Westphalian plant in Augustdorf, Germany, from Teuto-Glasveredelung GmbH & Co.KG. The facility reportedly produces high-quality insulating glasses. The purchase is planned to be completed in March of this year, subject to approval by the responsible authorities.

According to Saint-Gobain, its acquisition of the modern production site for thermal insulation glasses, sound insulation glasses, safety glasses, sun protection glasses and decorative glasses in the Lippe district will allow it to consolidate its capability to supply German window makers. The transaction is reportedly consistent with the group’s strategy of expanding its range of downstream products toward high value-added solutions.

For more information, visit www.saint-gobain.de.

