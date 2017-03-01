NSG Rear Window Glass Selected for New Toyota Prius

NSG Group recently announced that its rear window glass has been selected by Toyota Motor Corp. for the new Prius PHV (plug-in hybrid), which was launched on February 15, 2017. Made possible by NSG’s mold design, which is the result of simulation technology and proprietary rear glass press equipment, the “double bubble” rear window, with two curves and a groove in between, reportedly helps reduce drag by drawing cabin side airstream toward the rear glass.

For more information, visit www.nsg.com or www.toyota-global.com.