NSG Group to Upgrade U.S. Automotive Glass Plant

NSG Group recently announced that it is making significant technology and manufacturing upgrades at its automotive glass plant in Versailles, Ky. Scheduled to start this spring, the $7.5 million investment will reportedly utilize a modern advanced press bend (APB) process for laminated windshields. Developed for manufacturing complex-shaped windshields with tighter tolerance, NSG’s technology for the APB process will support the production of laminated windshields with head-up display (HUD), an increasingly popular option for new cars.

“This initiative is an example of NSG Group’s global effort to meet current and future customer demands in the automotive glass market,” said Tony Fradgley, head of Automotive Global. “We are ready to respond to our customers’ expanding needs generated by the rapidly advancing technology for driving assistance systems, such as HUD.”

The planned investment, which is partially supported by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, will involve the installation of new equipment and an upgrade to existing equipment at the Versailles plant. Established in 1987 and operated by Pilkington North America, Inc., the plant employs about 300 people.

