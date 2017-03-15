Commercial Aircraft are Becoming Internet-Driven Environments

The global aerospace onboard Internet of Things (IoT) market is in a state of change, according to a report available from Research and Markets. The introduction of enhanced internet protocol (IP)-based software and equipment is driving the market in new directions. The infrastructure necessary to provide connectivity and control functions is a significant part of the overall aerospace industry. The general trend is toward IPs; however, many current systems rely on other protocols.

Platform procurements will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% between 2016-2026 and will present an onboard new avionics IoT equipment market size of $674.6 million worldwide by 2026. The aftermarket portion of the industry will grow to a 2026 avionics equipment market size of $555.1 million worldwide. The global revenue shares from North America and Europe are forecast to decline, whereas Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow, and Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will witness light growth.

Aircraft have used many different databus architectures since the first box communicated with another box aboard an aircraft. Many of these were proprietary; however, they are increasingly following recognized industry standards, which are specific to aircraft but are commonly based on commercial standards adapted to the fail-safe requirements of aircraft operations.

The cockpit data link IoT market includes a collection of avionics plus the connectivity provided by transmitters and receivers on the ground and on other aircraft. This connectivity often comes at a cost through a subscription or through a pay-per-use formula. Current data links are not IoT enabled, but most are moving in that direction. The cockpit data link equipment market is clearly part of the avionics market, and the IoT portion of that market will be part of the avionics IoT market.

The wishes of the traveling public drive the cabin IoT market, which is an outgrowth of the need to be connected that pervades societies worldwide. The demand for connectivity is the result of the many solutions available to people in their daily lives, and airlines are using this for POS processing.

For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.