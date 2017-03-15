Costa Verde Turns to Sama for Pressing Innovation

In 2014, Portugal-based tableware manufacturer Porcelanas da Costa Verde SA installed Sama’s “hybrid” technology for isostatic pressing of cup bodies and pressure casting of handles. The results to date include higher product quality, increased efficiency and cost optimization.

The Sama system reportedly enables production process repeatability, with immediate benefits for product quality, as well as cost savings due to both the absence of any downstream drying processes and a limited need for finishing tasks prior to handle gluing. Casa Verde has seen a 7% increase in yield for cups, along with a 31% increase for handles, according to Sama.

