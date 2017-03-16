AMRICC Seeks Industry Partners for Apprenticeship Program

The Applied Materials Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Co. (AMRICC) is seeking interested partners to form an employer group that will help influence the content of a materials science degree apprenticeship. Featuring a blend of commercial acumen and technical ability, the training fits in with government moves to give employers the lead role in designing new apprenticeships, with individual industries encouraged to design standards for specific roles.

AMRICC, based in North Staffordshire, UK, has been developed to provide an international facility to fast-track advanced materials and materials processes into commercial products. Officially launched in October last year, the facility is forging links with partners in education and industry to develop materials scientists and engineers for the future and create a stream of talent to produce solutions for the 21st century and beyond.

“Having discussed the development of a degree apprenticeship in materials with several companies, we are now in a position to progress, and are seeking to identify interested companies,” said Cathryn Hickey, Ph.D., chief executive of AMRICC. “The work of the employer group will be the cornerstone of this process as it will determine the exact content of this qualification and address how it meets the needs of industry. We envisage the program is likely to be modular and cover different types of materials, their properties, engineering issues and the range of different sector uses, with a blend of technical and commercial content. We would urge manufacturers and those offering employment in materials science to consider playing a part in the process and help shape the skillset of the future workforce.”

AMRICC is holding an introductory meeting for those interested in the initiative at its offices in Penkhull, Stoke-on-Trent, on March 27, 2017, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Additional information is available at www.amricc.com/degree-apprenticeship.