Lifetime Brands Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. recently confirmed that it has received an unsolicited non-binding indication of interest from Mill Road Capital Management LLC expressing its interest in acquiring all of the outstanding shares of Lifetime that it does not already own for a $20 per share price in cash. Consistent with its fiduciary duties and responsibilities, Lifetime’s board of directors will, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, reportedly evaluate and consider this indication of interest in due course in the context of Lifetime’s strategic plans, as well as its ongoing review of a broad range of opportunities to enhance stockholder value through strategic, financial, and operational measures.

Lifetime’s stockholders do not need to take any action at this time. Lifetime cautions its stockholders and others considering trading in its securities that it has just received Mill Road Capital’s unsolicited indication of interest and no decisions have been made by the board of directors with respect to Lifetime’s response. Lifetime does not intend to comment further on this unsolicited indication of interest until its board of directors has completed its review.

For more information, visit www.lifetimebrands.com.