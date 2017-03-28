Huntsman to Close Calais Titanium Dioxide Facility

Huntsman Corp. recently announced a plan to close the white end finishing and packaging operation of its titanium dioxide (TiO2) manufacturing facility based in Calais, France, during the third quarter of 2017. The announced plan follows the 2015 closure of the black end manufacturing operations and would result in the closure of the entire facility; 108 positions on the site will be affected. The plan to close the Calais white end is structured to allow the completion of any remaining obligations to third parties and regulators.

“The planned closure of the Calais facility further optimizes our manufacturing network and will increase our recently announced business improvement program by $15 million to a total annual benefit of $90 million,” said Simon Turner, president of Huntsman’s Pigments and Additives division. “Our priority is to communicate with our Calais employees and their representative groups, along with local community leaders, to ensure that the planned closure is safely and effectively managed.”

