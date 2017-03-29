Wade Ceramics Rebrands, Restructures

Wade Ceramics Ltd. launched a refresh of its brand at Packaging Innovations 2017. With a 200-year history, Wade designs and produces ceramic products, working with many high-profile brands such as Royal Salute, Johnnie Walker, Bells’, Burberry and Agent Provocateur. The Stoke-on-Trent company’s new look has been complemented with a restructure of its product divisions, now focused on Spirits, Fragrance, Home and Food.

Wade recently created a product for gentleman’s grooming manufacturer D. R. Harris, a historic brand recognized with three Royal Warrants. This Arlington cologne was packaged in a ceramic bottle featuring an intricately designed print.

“We’re delighted with our rebrand,” said Paul Farmer, Wade Ceramics’ managing director. “The feedback we’ve received from our customers, both here and abroad, has been overwhelmingly positive. The D. R. Harris project has also been a great success, and we can’t wait to show off our next work in fragrance.”

