NETZSCH GABO INSTRUMENTS: Mechanical Analyzer

The new NETZSCH GABO EPLEXOR HT series dynamic mechanical analyzer (DMA) is reportedly designed for the thermomechanical characterization of ceramics, ceramic composites, glass, and metals that often require higher forces than traditional DMA tests. The new Eplexor HT DMA operates at up to 1,500°C and forces up to 150 or 500 N. The system features two independent drives for the static load by a servomotor for up to 1,500 N, and for the dynamic force of up to ± 500 N by the electrodynamic shaker. Higher force models are available to 8,000 N.

For material research and quality control and research, the EPLEXOR HT is useful for dynamic component testing, durability tests, analysis of viscoelastic material properties, and more. The static deformation of maximum 60 mm is reportedly ideal for universal tensile tests. New optical digital static and dynamic strain sensors provide resolution down to 1 nm in a dynamic deformation range of ± 6 mm.

In addition, the latest development of the multipurpose autosampler (MPAS) reportedly enables users to test up to 160 samples overnight or over the weekend. The MPAS automatic sample changer allows for efficient measurements in tensile, compression, bending and shear modes in any order.

