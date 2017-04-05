EPRA Upgrades Brick Operation with Sacmi Technology

The management team of EPRA Spa, part of the ASICOM group, recently decided to invest in modern automation technology from Sacmi Heavy Clay. Part of a renovation project focused on an existing brick plant in Algeria, new equipment includes a dryer to support a platform handling system, a dry product unloading system, the modification of the dry product loading system on the kiln cars, and a fired product unloading system.

According to Sacmi Heavy Clay, which produces and manufactures these systems in partnership with Cosmec, the project is expected to consolidate the growing position of Sacmi on the Algerian market and open the way for further similar references throughout the area. For more information, visit www.sacmi.com.

Additional details regarding EPRA can be found at www.asicom.dz/Activities.html.