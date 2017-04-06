ROSS ENGINEERING: ASME Tank Fabrication
The pictured 5,000-gal stainless steel tank is designed for full vacuum up to 10 psig internal pressure at 200°F.
April 6, 2017
No Comments
Ross Engineering’s ASME tanks are reportedly custom built to serve a wide range of applications and processing requirements in virtually any industry. The pictured 5,000-gal stainless steel tank is designed for full vacuum up to 10 psig internal pressure at 200°F in accordance with ASME Code Section VIII, Division 1 latest edition. It includes various size flange connections and manways, a half pipe jacket on the sidewalls, and a dimpled jacket on the bottom head.
For more information, visit www.mixers.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.