ROSS ENGINEERING: ASME Tank Fabrication

Ross Engineering’s ASME tanks are reportedly custom built to serve a wide range of applications and processing requirements in virtually any industry. The pictured 5,000-gal stainless steel tank is designed for full vacuum up to 10 psig internal pressure at 200°F in accordance with ASME Code Section VIII, Division 1 latest edition. It includes various size flange connections and manways, a half pipe jacket on the sidewalls, and a dimpled jacket on the bottom head.

