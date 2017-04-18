Ford Launches Industry-First Pursuit-Rated Hybrid Police Car

Ford continues its drive to be a global electric vehicle leader with its recent reveal of the second of 13 new electrified vehicles the company plans to introduce in the next five years. Reportedly the industry’s first pursuit-rated hybrid police car, the all-new Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan is part of a $4.5 billion Ford investment to make electric vehicles that give customers greater capability, productivity and performance—plus better fuel economy. The plans are part of Ford’s expansion to be an auto and a mobility company, including leading in electric and self-driving vehicles, and new mobility solutions.



“Electrifying our next generation of vehicles is core to our unwavering commitment to sustainability,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, The Americas. “By being a leader in electrified vehicles, we remain committed to delivering cars, trucks and SUVs that are better not only for our customers, but for the environment and society as well.”



According to Ford, the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan will help cities decrease emissions and offers the potential for significant fuel savings, both while driving and while idling. While driving, Ford’s patented hybrid technology is projected to provide EPA-estimated combined gas mileage of 38 miles per gallon—more than twice that of today’s Police Interceptor with 3.7-l V6 with EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined. (Actual mileage will vary; final EPA-estimated ratings are not yet available.)



While idling, the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan’s lithium-ion battery helps power the high electrical loads of a police vehicle, reducing engine run time and saving an estimated 0.27 gal of fuel per hour. Police Responder Hybrid Sedan customers could see nearly $3,900 a year in potential fuel savings per vehicle relative to the Police Interceptor, if a police vehicle is driven 20,000 miles per year, runs two shifts per day, 365 days per year, idles 4.9 hrs per 8-hr shift, and is fueled at an average gas price of $2.50/gal. The Ford Police Responder online fuel calculator enables customers to determine how much they may potentially save.



The new vehicle will be the first hybrid sedan with full pursuit capabilities. That means the car is certified by police agencies to be tough enough to handle police pursuits for longer periods at different speeds and over obstacles such as curbs and flooded intersections.



The vehicle uses an Atkinson-cycle 2.0-l engine with an electric motor fed by an advanced lithium-ion battery. The hybrid is calibrated for law enforcement’s unique duty cycle and will run in battery-only mode up to 60 mph. The car automatically switches to maximum performance—with the engine and battery working at peak acceleration levels—when needed.



“Our mission to create safe and healthy communities in Los Angeles is achieved through sustainable approaches in community policing, and that includes embracing new technologies,” said Charlie Beck, Los Angeles Police Department Chief. “Patrol vehicles are a police officer’s office, and we expect them to not only be economically and environmentally efficient, but also an effective tool for fighting crime in major metropolitan areas.”



