Global Market for Monolithic Ceramics to Reach $51.2 Billion

According to a report available from Research and Markets, electrical and electronic components lead the global demand for monolithic ceramics which is forecast to be US$26.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2017 and 2022 and reach a projected US$34.7 billion by 2022. Reportedly, much of the demand for monolithic ceramics is derived from their extensive use in the automotive, electrical and electronics, power and defense industries. A growing global demand for electronic devices, such as laptops and mobile phones, has been reported as instrumental in propelling the market for these materials. The Asia-Pacific’s rapidly expanding electrical and electronics sector has reportedly ensured that the region remains at the forefront in terms of demand for monolithic ceramics.



The report shows that one possible limiting factor to this momentum may be the high cost of processing and energy that goes into manufacturing the final product. Some of the other factors playing prominent roles in impacting the market for monolithic ceramics include greater use of these ceramics in fabricating turbine blades and other automotive components, as well as stringent pollution control measures being rolled out by developing nations.



For more information, www.researchandmarkets.com.