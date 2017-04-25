BYK-GARDNER GMBH: Economy Light Booth

BYK-Gardner recently introduced its new light booth, byko-spectra lite. In addition to the reportedly well-proven BYK-Gardner light booth range, the lite version with five light sources and compact design could build the standard for critical visual evaluation in laboratory and production.



As colors may appear differently under different light sources, defined lighting conditions and a standardized color-neutral environment can be important in order to optimize a visual evaluation. The byko-spectra lite light sources for daylight, home light and department store light allows the possibility to remove the risk of metamerism. Viewing under ultraviolet light can help to detect and evaluate optical brighteners or fluorescent pigments. The byko-spectra lite, with its certified consistency, can help to evaluate according to all common standards, such as ISO, ASTM, DIN, SAE and BSI, and obtain color assessment with confidence. According to the company, the daylight-based technology in its light booths can assure consistent, accurate rendering of color with CIE rating of B/C based on CIE Publication 51.

