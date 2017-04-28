Kohler Signature Store Receives LEED Gold Certification

The Kohler Signature Store by First Supply has become the first retail space in the U.S. to receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification under the new LEED v4 guidelines. The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) awarded the 5,800 sq-ft showroom located in Wauwatosa, Wis., LEED Gold v4 for Interior Design and Construction Retail.

“This project demonstrates the progress made toward recognizing the value of the environment and the buildings where we work, shop and live,” said Joe Azzarello, senior staff engineer, sustainability for Kohler. “The three legs of sustainability—people, planet and profit—were incorporated into the store design, resulting in a beautiful and functional space that has a much smaller environmental footprint than similar spaces.”

Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC added, “LEED v4 was created so that projects could obtain higher levels of environmental sustainability in order to continue to revolutionize the built environment. Kohler’s achievement of becoming the fourth project in Wisconsin to certify using LEED v4, demonstrates tremendous green building leadership and commitment to making the world a better place. Market transformation happens one building at a time, and Kohler’s project is a prime example of how innovative projects can use local solutions to make a global impact on generations to come.”

Kohler and First Supply partnered with MSI General Corporation to design the building that is reportedly only the second retail site in the world to earn LEED Gold for LEED v4. LEED Gold-certified buildings can reduce energy use by up to 50%, carbon dioxide emissions by more than 30%, water use by 40% and solid waste by 70%.

“For the Kohler Signature Store by First Supply, seeking LEED certification was about creating a space that presses the boundaries of kitchen and bath retail both from an inspirational design and community standpoint,” said Kathryn Poehling, chief operating officer–kitchen and bath showrooms, First Supply LLC. “LEED is all about challenging our buildings to be smarter, healthier and more sustainable.”

For more information, visit www.kohler.com, www.1supply.com, www.gerhardsstore.com or www.msigeneral.com.