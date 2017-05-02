Piezo Kinetics Acquires CTG’s Ceramics Division

Piezo Kinetics Inc. recently announced its acquisition of Channel Technologies Group’s (CTG) Ceramics Division’s assets, including all powder formulations and inventories of finished products. The CTG Santa Barbara, Calif.-based subsidiary manufactures piezoelectric ceramics for the medical, energy, defense and commercial maritime industries. Terms of the cash acquisition were not disclosed. The goal for the acquisition of the CTG Ceramics Division, combined with Piezo Kinetics’ state-of-the-art facility and vertically oriented manufacturing processes, is to allow Piezo Kinetics to expand its current flexibility and responsiveness to new and current customers.

“This acquisition will directly expand our overall capabilities and help us meet our customers’ growing needs,” said Brian Kivisto, executive vice president of the Crest Group, parent of Piezo Kinetics. “These new assets will enable us to offer new formulations and expand our processing capabilities for ceramics and powder manufacturing, and provide spherical grinding expertise.”

Under the deal, Piezo Kinetics reportedly acquires the ability to produce large cylinders up to 5.5 in. diameter, plates up to 7 x 4 in., and hemispheres up to 6 in. diameter. The production assets include a range of equipment for analytical testing and measurement, electroding, powder processing, machining, and pressing.

“Piezo Kinetics will work to ensure a smooth transition by handling all customer requests and order fulfillment on a timely basis,” said Kivisto. “Our focus will remain on delivering the highest levels of quality and service to all customers as we move forward.”

