Harper and Ferrite Form Relationship for Microwave Solutions

Harper International and Ferrite Microwave Technologies, LLC (FMT) recently announced the forming of a strategic relationship. Harper plans to utilize FMT’s high-power microwave heating technology to complement its product portfolio of traditional gas and electric fired furnaces, providing their customers with access to a broader range of options and the. FMT has several patented microwave technologies that enable advanced microwave field distribution across a wide variety of materials. Harper plans to integrate FMT’s heating technology into its furnace systems.

“Our cooperation with FMT is aligned with our commitment to provide customers with the ideal thermal processing method for their material production,” said Charles Miller, president of Harper.

“Teaming up with Harper gives us access to material processing capabilities and expertise that will enable us to solve more complex heating problems for our customers,” said Peter Tibbetts, CEO of FMT. “At FMT, we constantly strive to advance the science of industrial microwave processing. Partnerships with industry leaders like Harper open up new avenues of advancement that are very exciting.”

For more information, visit www.harperintl.com or www.ferriteinc.com.