FRITSCH GMBH: Relaunched Website

FRITSCH recently announced that its updated website went online, featuring several languages. In addition to numerous languages like Italian, Spanish, France, Russian and Chinese, the company now offers its own website for its Portuguese customers. According to the company, the layout was also completely overhauled and now appears in a fresh, pure design.

Overview of significant new features:

Utilization of the Geo IP for contacting FRITSCH

Worldwide, users see the appropriate point of contact of their current geographical location.

New product finder which enables users to search sample preparation and particle sizing modules for instruments; the solutions finder, users can filter according to different industries and find corresponding applications and matching laboratory instruments

A new inquiry feature that is simpler for users to generate an offer with just a few clicks. Users add the desired products to their inquiry list and send the inquiry to FRITSCH, and the company’s quotations department will quickly send an individual offer.

On the intro pages of the corresponding product groups, the more important features of an instrument become visible by simply hovering over an instrument with a mouse cursor, offering a first comparison.

For more information, visit www.fritsch-international.com.