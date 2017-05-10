Sama Graphite Receives Favorable Characterization Test Results

Sama Graphite Inc. recently announced the results of a ProGraphite GmbH (“PG”) technical investigation on the company’s 100% owned Lola Graphite deposit in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. Laboratory work and analysis conducted by PG on the Lola Graphite concentrate reportedly returned excellent results indicating that graphite from the Lola deposit is suitable for a wide range of graphite applications, including traditional markets like refractories, crucibles, friction products, carbon brushes and sealing. In addition, the combination of favorable ash composition, high crystallinity, high oxidation resistance and excellent purification behavior reportedly makes the graphite valuable for demanding applications, particularly with regard to spherical graphite for lithium ion batteries.

