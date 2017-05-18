Acme Brick Wins Silver Addy Award

Acme Brick recently won the 2016 Silver “Addy” award from the American Advertising Federation’s 10th District for a television commercial starring Troy Aikman. The commercial shows long-time Acme spokesperson Aikman entertaining a couple in his new home. Everything in the interior, including a grand piano, reportedly appears to be made of Acme brick. The complex special effects were created by Richard Gibbe productions of Dallas. Key members involved included: Richard Gibbe, director; Cathy King, producer; Theodore Horrocks, editor/animation/VFX; Kevin Paetzel, writer/creative director; Chuck Hatcher, director of photography; Bob Lavallee, production design; and Jimi Tunnell, music composer/producer.

“This Addy would not be possible without the extremely creative team that Richard Gibbe assembled so that Acme could do our first TV advertising in over 12 years,” said Britt Stokes, Acme’s director of marketing.

For more information, visit brick.com.