Porter Joins NAI

NAI recently announced that it has appointed Jason E. Porter to the position of director of Engineering and Continuous Improvement. Porter brings over 20 years of experience in engineering, sales, manufacturing, and strategic planning for global operations and worldwide markets to the position. He most recently served as director of Global Technology Development with the PKC Group. Prior to that position, he held several executive positions at PKC successor companies AEES, Inc. and Alcoa/AFL, including a term as general manager in Shanghai, China.

“Jason is a welcome addition to the NAI team” said Jon A. Jensen, CEO. “He will be responsible for all product development and application engineering, in addition to the company’s global quality management system and business management processes. Jason has deep product, manufacturing, and quality systems experience in the connectivity marketplace, especially for high-performing technologies that both NAI and our customers build and support.”

