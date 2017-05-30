Corning Lotus NXT Glass Chosen for Samsung Flexible LTPS-OLED Line

Corning Inc. recently announced Samsung Display’s selection of Corning Lotus™ NXT Glass as the carrier glass for its line of polyimide (PI) low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS) organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels, which power the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ contain a flexible OLED panel, which requires a carrier glass to support the panel’s polyimide substrate during a demanding manufacturing process.

Samsung Display reportedly selected Lotus NXT Glass as its carrier glass due to its dimensional stability, surface quality, and high and uniform UV transmission, which allows for efficient laser removal of the panel from its Lotus NXT Glass carrier. Samsung Display produces flexible LTPS-OLED panels for its customers, who use them in smartphones and tablets with the latest curved displays. The Galaxy S8 and S8+, introduced on March 29, reportedly push the boundaries of traditional smartphones with their design. The Infinity Displays on both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ take up nearly the full front of the device to provide an optimal viewing experience.

“Together with Samsung Display, we are enabling consumer electronic devices with leading industrial design, while improving the user experience,” said Michael Kunigonis, business director of High Performance Displays for Corning Glass Technologies. “Lotus NXT Glass, the product of Corning’s world-class glass formulation and fusion capabilities, helps panel makers compete in the dynamic mobile LTPS-OLED market. We optimized Lotus NXT Glass as both a carrier glass for flexible OLED panels and as a glass substrate for rigid OLED panels. We’re excited to keep enabling the future of handheld OLED devices.”

