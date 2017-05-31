Superior Graphite Announces Strategic Realignment

Superior Graphite recently announced a multi-year strategic plan and new management organization. As part of a strategic business review, the Chicago-based company’s realignment will reportedly accelerate investments in specialty high-temperature products and enhanced infrastructure, as well as executive appointments to support the new strategy. The company is also implementing a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) business operating system throughout the organization.

The following executive appointments were announced:

Frank Rembs, executive vice president, Demand Chain

Jeff Hopkins, executive vice president, Finance

Carsten Wehling, Ph.D., executive vice president, Innovation and R&D

Oliver Schulz, vice president, Manufacturing

Andy Rill, vice president, Materials Management

The office of the president is supported by:

Dave Francis, director, Human Resources

Justin Dyer, director, Engineering, Safety, Health & Environment and Quality

Mark Wanta, director, Strategic Projects

“We are confident our management realignment will allow us to focus on our technical expertise and showcase our incomparable thermal technology,” said Edward O. Carney, president and CEO. “Our plan prepares our company for the next 100 years with a commitment to increased capital spending to support various growth initiatives and significant process improvements, along with an enhanced infrastructure—all critical components to future success.”

