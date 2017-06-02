Report Details PCB Manufacturing Demands

According to a recent global survey of printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers, published by IPC–Association Connecting Electronics Industries®, more than half of the participating companies currently produce or assemble through-hole boards designed to meet the tolerances required by the use of press-fit assembly technology. One-third of those who produce only standard through-hole boards today anticipate the need to achieve these tolerances by 2021. The study also shows that companies today primarily use subtractive etch processes to achieve very fine lines and spaces, but anticipate a shift away from subtractive etch to additive and semi-additive processing and imprint patterning in the next four years.

In addition, the study found that only 1% of participating companies use stretchable materials today, but more than 20% expect to use them by 2021. The participants also predict a substantial increase in the proportion of PCBs that are chip packages or modules over the next few years.

“PCB Technology Trends 2016” reportedly shows how PCB manufacturers are meeting today’s technology demands and looks at the changes expected by 2021 that will affect the whole industry. The study, which is based on data collected from 118 worldwide electronics assembly companies and PCB fabricators, presents data segmented by five key applications: automotive, defense and aerospace, high-end systems, industrial, and medical electronics.

