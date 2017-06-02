Saint-Gobain Makes Personnel Announcements

Saint-Gobain recently made several personnel announcements regarding Saint-Gobain Corp., its North American holding company. Thomas Kinisky has been appointed president and CEO of Saint-Gobain Corp. In this role, Kinisky is Saint-Gobain’s North American representative, overseeing the family of companies in the U.S. and Canada. Kinisky was also appointed senior vice president for Saint-Gobain and is a member of the company’s Global Management Committee.

Kinisky assumed the position earlier this year, succeeding John Crowe, who most recently served as president and CEO of Saint-Gobain and CertainTeed Corporations. Benoit Bazin filled the role as president and CEO of CertainTeed, in addition to continuing to serve as the global president of the Construction Products Sector and senior vice president for Saint-Gobain.

“With more than 30 years of experience in research and development and as an executive of several global businesses’ operations at Saint-Gobain, Tom is uniquely positioned to lead Saint-Gobain’s businesses in North America,” said Pierre-André de Chalendar, chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain. “This is especially true given that the company is specifically focused on creating materials, systems, and solutions that address the next generation of challenges facing society in an effort to enhance the well-being of people everywhere.”

“Saint-Gobain has been one of the top global innovators for more than 350 years, and North America will continue to play a vital role in the company’s innovation legacy, which includes a host of products and materials we rely on in our homes, offices, hospitals, and even other planets to make these spaces healthy, energy efficient, accessible, safe, and aesthetic,” said Kinisky. “The key to continuing our storied history of innovation will lie in our ability to unlock the innovation potential of our entire workforce and to attract top talent to join that effort. I believe this passion to embed innovation in everything we do can and will lead to disruptive solutions for our customers that will benefit the world at large.”

In addition, Valerie Gervais has been named senior vice president of Human Resources for Saint-Gobain Corp. In this role, she will be responsible for the strategy and governance of human resources, including compensations and benefits, organization development, training and leadership development, diversity and inclusion, employee relations, and labor relations.

“Valerie joins the executive team at a pivotal time in the company’s 352-year history, when we are laser focused on growing Saint-Gobain’s portfolio in North America,” said Kinisky. “She will be a guiding force behind key areas of the company’s long-term growth strategy, which includes unlocking the innovation potential of our more than 14,000 employees and attracting top talent to work for the Saint-Gobain family of companies in North America.”

Gervais will be relocating to Saint-Gobain’s North American headquarters in Malvern, Pa., from Paris, France, where she was responsible for human resources for Saint-Gobain Glass U.S. and human resources for Saint-Gobain ADFORS and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics within the Innovative Materials Sector globally. In addition to her new position in North America, she will continue to support the global Performance Plastics business, reporting to James Thomson, vice president of Human Resources for Saint-Gobain’s Innovative Materials Sector.

