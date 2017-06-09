Planning Resources Available for Manufacturing Day
If your company is considering hosting a Manufacturing Day event, you need to know what to expect and how you should prepare.
June 9, 2017
No Comments
Manufacturing Day, which will be held October 6, 2017, is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. If your company is considering hosting a Manufacturing Day event, you need to know what to expect and how you should prepare.
Event organizers recently posted a blog entitled “How to Start Planning Your Manufacturing Day Event,” which offers tips for:
- Determining the sort of event you want to host
- Accessing MFG DAY resources to help
- Registering a Host account on mfgday.com
- Creating an event profile
- Publishing your event to mfgday.com
The article also features links to other content that will help you with the event planning process. For additional details, visit www.mfgday.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.