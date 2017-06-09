Ceramic Industry NewsCI Advanced NewsTopics

Planning Resources Available for Manufacturing Day

If your company is considering hosting a Manufacturing Day event, you need to know what to expect and how you should prepare.

news mfg day Start_Planning
June 9, 2017
KEYWORDS education / events / general business / general manufacturing / innovation
Reprints
No Comments

Manufacturing Day, which will be held October 6, 2017, is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. If your company is considering hosting a Manufacturing Day event, you need to know what to expect and how you should prepare. 

Event organizers recently posted a blog entitled “How to Start Planning Your Manufacturing Day Event,” which offers tips for: 

  • Determining the sort of event you want to host
  • Accessing MFG DAY resources to help
  • Registering a Host account on mfgday.com
  • Creating an event profile
  • Publishing your event to mfgday.com

The article also features links to other content that will help you with the event planning process. For additional details, visit www.mfgday.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.