Planning Resources Available for Manufacturing Day

Manufacturing Day, which will be held October 6, 2017, is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. If your company is considering hosting a Manufacturing Day event, you need to know what to expect and how you should prepare.

Event organizers recently posted a blog entitled “How to Start Planning Your Manufacturing Day Event,” which offers tips for:

Determining the sort of event you want to host

Accessing MFG DAY resources to help

Registering a Host account on mfgday.com

Creating an event profile

Publishing your event to mfgday.com

The article also features links to other content that will help you with the event planning process. For additional details, visit www.mfgday.com.