Coated Solar Control Glass Market to See Solid Growth

The global coated solar control glass market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% by 2021, according to a recently released market study by Technavio. Solar control glass is designed and developed to prevent excess heat and glare caused by the sun from entering indoors, without compromising on the brightness of the light. It is coated with a microscopically thin layer of special solar control coating using magnetron sputtering technology.

Anti-reflective coatings increase the amount of usable solar energy with high-quality products that are used in solar technologies and are aimed at converting solar energy into electricity. This will drive the global coated solar control glass market in commercial buildings.

“The ongoing commercial and industrial development and the increasing disposable income levels will make coated solar control glass more affordable for commercial constructions, which conserve a huge amount of energy and reduce greenhouse emissions,” said Hitesh Bhatia, a lead metals and minerals research analyst from Technavio.”

The rising income level of the middle-class population due to rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries such as China and India, will propel the demand for residential buildings. The incremental cost of installing coated solar control glass is relatively low compared with normal glass, which is traditionally used in buildings.

“Coated solar control glass is used for reducing the amount of heat entering the building,” said Hitesh. “This type of glass helps in reflecting and absorbing both light and heat. The need for artificial light is minimized, which saves electricity, making these glasses more energy efficient.”

Increasing demand for passenger comfort in vehicles and heightened climate change awareness have propelled the use of solar glass in the automotive segment. In addition, the new and improved choice of solar control glazing, mainly in the rear windows of luxury cars, and the different colors of infrared windscreens will create a huge demand for solar control glass in the automotive segment.

Coated solar control glass provides electric and hybrid electric vehicles with several benefits, such as allowing a decreased amount of sunlight inside the car and reducing the use of air conditioning. This saves energy and reduces the load on the vehicle’s air conditioning system by keeping the cabin temperature stable.

