3DCeram and 3D Matters Launch Strategic Partnership

3DCeram recently unveiled a new partnership with UK-based 3D Matters (3DM). Both commercially and technologically, 3DCeram anticipates that the partnership will help it strengthen its position on the international market, especially in the UK. The companies will pool their skills and expertise to market the CERAMAKER® ceramic printing lines. This technology, developed by 3DCeram, reportedly cuts product development time and is specially adapted for companies seeking flexibility and high-performance ceramics.

“This partnership between 3DCeram and 3D Matters is a new step forward for our company,” said Richard Gaignon, co-director of 3DCeram. “We are committed to exporting our skills to new markets, providing much-needed expertise to companies across the Channel. And by pooling our talent, we can reinforce our engineering methods, production processes, maintenance and support capabilities for maximum impact on the industry.”

“3D Matters was seeking a partner with the technology to produce ‘high-quality matter’ components: parts with the best possible properties,” said 3DM’s Nathan Blake. “Ceramic 3D printing allows us to drastically shorten the component development process and expand what we can offer in terms of other materials. So after a period of market research, we decided to distribute 3DCeram’s products; in particular the Ceramaker ceramic printing technology, their 3DMIX pastes and their personalized support capabilities, built on more than 10 years’ experience in ceramic additive manufacture.”

